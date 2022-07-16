Did Christ fulfill the law of God?

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org. His main channel is SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES



Many in the Christian world believe that Christ abolished His own law at the cross because they claim that fulfill means to destroy or that it was done away with. Does fulfill mean to destroy? Why would Christ destroy His own law?



In Matthew 5:17-18, Christ Jesus, the Son of the living God, says, Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am NOT come to destroy, but to fulfil. For verily I say unto you, till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.



First, Christ says that He did not come to destroy the law and second, He makes a point of saying, till heaven and earth pass, His law will not change. Heaven and earth are still here and accordingly, so is His immutable law. Those who claim that the law of God is done away with are false prophets leading people to sin and death for sin is the transgression of the law of God and sin leads to eternal death unless it is repented of (1 John 3:4; Romans 6:23).



Keeping the law of God shows that you love God and that you abide in His love (Romans 13:10; 1 John 5:3). But the enemy of God and man, satan, hates the law of God because he knows that obeying God’s law means that you abide in God’s love: love towards God and love towards man (Exodus 20:3-17; Matthew 22:37-40; 1 John 5:3).



Satan, the father of lies, knows that when you break one of God’s commandments, you break them all and separate yourself from Christ (James 2:10). Sin leads to death unless it is repented of (Romans 6:23). The gift of eternal life is given upon faith and obedience to Christ Jesus. Christ died for our sins or the transgression of God’s law (1 John 3:4).



Christ asks that we abide in His love by observing His law for the doers of the law shall be justified (John 14:21; Romans 2:13). Follow Christ’s command of “go and sin no more” (John 8:11). The saints are they who have the faith of Jesus AND who keep the commandments of God (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14).



And that’s why satan doesn’t want to keep God’s law. Disobedience to Christ and His law equals death; faith and obedience to Christ and His law means that you love Christ (John 14:15). Get ready now for Christ’s inevitable and imminent return since upon His return, He’ll bring back with Him to the heavenly city, New Jerusalem, those who are obedient to His law of love and abide in His divine character.



We are saved by the grace of the Almighty One through faith but faith without works is dead according to James 2:14, 17, 20, 24 and 26. We keep the commandments of God because we are saved and because it is our duty (Ecclesiastes 12:13).



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/







For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg



SDCMinistries: https://www.youtube.com/c/1SDCMINISTRIES



ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11



John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/



Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777



Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].