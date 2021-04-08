Google Whistleblower Shares What They are Hiding From YOU!

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Lately, it seems as though online censorship is at an all-time high. In this clip, Zach Vorhies shares his experience working at Google, and how the search engine uses an algorithm to prevent people like you from learning about natural remedies like vitamin C –. Even though research has shown that these treatments can help reduce the impact of viruses like COVID-19. Be sure to watch the entire episode to hear a Google insider share the information that they don’t want you to see… and why censorship is literally costing lives.