Jesus Is Our Defender And Our Shield - Proverbs 2:7-8

Proverbs 2:7-8 (NIV).
7) He holds success in store for the upright,
he is a shield to those whose walk is blameless,
8) for he guards the course of the just
and protects the way of his faithful ones.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Lord secures the Narrow Path of the Righteous.
