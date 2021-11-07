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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-11-2021 If We Are Wrong About This Prove It
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231 views • July 11, 2021
Door knocking scripts for their "volunteers" and talks of using the national guard. This is not the way a safe and effective product is sold to the public. Think vacuum salesman and how great a vacuum they are selling. If a product is safe, effective, good and serves a needed purpose then it will sell itself! Why are there no autopsies being done on the victims of these injections? We know why!
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Article Links:
https://mobile.twitter.com/The_Real_Fly/status/1413635305521963011
https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script
https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/oregon-use-national-guard-door-door-covid-questions/
https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/dying-post-vaccine-autopsies/
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/06/27/surgeon-who-operated-on-young-italian-vaccine-victim-you-have-never-seen-anything-like-this/
https://www.technocracy.news/mercola-to-prevent-three-deaths-covid-jab-kills-two/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.wnd.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/hand-door-knocking-Photo-by-Patrice-Lewis-1536x1152.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://mobile.twitter.com/The_Real_Fly/status/1413635305521963011
https://www.lakecountyil.gov/DocumentCenter/View/39074/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script
https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/oregon-use-national-guard-door-door-covid-questions/
https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/dying-post-vaccine-autopsies/
https://freewestmedia.com/2021/06/27/surgeon-who-operated-on-young-italian-vaccine-victim-you-have-never-seen-anything-like-this/
https://www.technocracy.news/mercola-to-prevent-three-deaths-covid-jab-kills-two/
Thumbnail Link:
https://www.wnd.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/hand-door-knocking-Photo-by-Patrice-Lewis-1536x1152.jpg
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