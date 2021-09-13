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In Australia They Are Giving IVERMECTIN To Vaxxed People
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461 views • September 13, 2021
This would not surprise me in the slightest . . . if its true it cannot be made any more plainer . . . GENOCIDE . . . . to me this highlights what kind of people actually run and work at our hospitals if they are prepared to carry out such heinous acts on the sick . . .
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