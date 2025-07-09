This Saint News 9/7/2025

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!





This week: Fam, this Russiagate thing ain't going away no matter how many distractions are out there. Globalist plans are reshaping the western nations, and the people are not happy about it. There is an entire field of medicine which you have probably never even heard of before. RFKJ explains why he fired so many people at the CDC. In general, parents don't have as much faith in vaccines as they used to. And when all is said and done, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.





Epstein survivors say they are compiling their own list https://x.com/i/status/1963286340252176665





Ian Carroll - Did Trump Pay Ghislaine Maxwell To Cover For Him?

https://youtu.be/gGCV2zuZx_c





Joseph Schnitt, Acting Deputy Chief, Office of Enforcement Operations, DOJ

https://x.com/i/status/1963617871281438731





UN Condemns the US for taking out 11 Venezuelan Cartel Thugs https://x.com/ProjectConstitu/status/1963459966808834260





The International Association of Genocide Scholars passed a resolution stating Israel's actions in Gaza meet the legal definition of genocide under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention. https://x.com/i/status/1962586252965724637





MY CONSTITUTIONALLY PROTECTED RIGHTS ARE NOT YOURS TO SURRENDER https://x.com/mr_freedomstick/status/1963796840488583381





Minority Report Becomes Reality https://x.com/i/status/1961574257965855176





7 AFD candidates die before local elections in Germany.

https://x.com/punishablepress/status/1963261219193627046





𝟏𝟖 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐉𝐚𝐰 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐑𝐅𝐊 𝐉𝐫’𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠. https://x.com/AnnaRMatson/status/1963722821554536668





Roger Stone - Chelsea Clinton https://x.com/RogerJStoneJr/status/1963823574453526744