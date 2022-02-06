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Freedom Convoy New Zealand 2022, Waitangi Day
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286 views • February 06, 2022
View from the Hikurangi Overpass Bridge (Northland), while supporting the New Zealand Freedom Convoy that started today, on Waitangi Day, (started in Cape Reinga, Top of North Island), heading on their way towards Wellington (Capital of New Zealand)!
Awesome day out, most cars tooting in support for freedom:-):-)
A large contingent of cars in our NZ convoy!!:-)
A convoy starting from the Bottom (Bluff) of the South Island as well, and both convoys meeting up in Wellington in the Capital (Beehive). MASSIVE SUPPORT!
AWESOME DAY OUT!!! PLEASE SUPPORT!:-)
*Check out the New Zealand Freedom Convoy Facebook page: ''Convoy 2022 nz'' for the latest updates on where they are at!:-)
Awesome day out, most cars tooting in support for freedom:-):-)
A large contingent of cars in our NZ convoy!!:-)
A convoy starting from the Bottom (Bluff) of the South Island as well, and both convoys meeting up in Wellington in the Capital (Beehive). MASSIVE SUPPORT!
AWESOME DAY OUT!!! PLEASE SUPPORT!:-)
*Check out the New Zealand Freedom Convoy Facebook page: ''Convoy 2022 nz'' for the latest updates on where they are at!:-)
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