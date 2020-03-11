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Yamaha PSR-E323 quit working
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7 views • March 11, 2020
Yamaha PSR-E323 quit working
I plugged this in, hit the power, the LCD briefly lit up and went out.
I suspect this thing is fried. I have prayed over this device three times to get it to work and nothing.
So I took the keyboard out to the patio and destroyed it.
Now it is nothing but junk.
I plugged this in, hit the power, the LCD briefly lit up and went out.
I suspect this thing is fried. I have prayed over this device three times to get it to work and nothing.
So I took the keyboard out to the patio and destroyed it.
Now it is nothing but junk.
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