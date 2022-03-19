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Does anyone else get the feeling we are going to see a lot of death in 2022?
“Is the mockingbird media going to fabricate more reasons & stories on why young & perfectly healthy people are tragic health issues all of the sudden? Are they going to coin another term like they did for ‘sudden deaths’?
A triple-jabbed surgeon collapses while performing surgery in Australia — is a sign that the vaq is working! 😔😕😣
Source @Dave Oneegs Aussie chat