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A summary of the truth and debunking all the lies about Jesus. The Satanic name Yeshua and how the Cilician Pharisee stole the Greek Jesus & created his own religion of Jehova
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78 views • December 30, 2021
I made most of these in clips for IG also. Im on there now too tryina spread some truth in the million posts of lies. The truth is for the few. Their religions are for the masses.
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