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Ο ΕΤΕΡΟΘΑΛΗΣ ΑΔΕΛΦΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΤΡΙΝΤΟ, ΕΙΝΑΙ ΥΠΕΡ ΤΟΥ CONVOY ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΣ!
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1 view • February 10, 2022
Πηγή: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KkNvcyopNW8
Συνέντευξη στο κανάλι GBNews και στο δημοσιογράφο Dan Wootton έδωσε στις 09/02/22 ο ετεροθαλής αδελφός του πρωθυπουργού του Καναδά Τζάστιν Τριντό, Κάιλ Κέμπερ υποστηρίζοντας πλήρως το Convoy Ελευθερίας στην Οτάβα και σε όλο τον Καναδά.
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Συνέντευξη στο κανάλι GBNews και στο δημοσιογράφο Dan Wootton έδωσε στις 09/02/22 ο ετεροθαλής αδελφός του πρωθυπουργού του Καναδά Τζάστιν Τριντό, Κάιλ Κέμπερ υποστηρίζοντας πλήρως το Convoy Ελευθερίας στην Οτάβα και σε όλο τον Καναδά.
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