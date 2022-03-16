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Open School and EARN IT Act - It's Not What You Think
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40 views • March 16, 2022
Things are not always what they seem. How many times have we all heard that? Well, when it comes to the Open Schools Act and the EARN IT Act, the devil is in the details. This week, The Liberty Belles presents the devilish details in both of these Acts from the House and the Senate.
You can find The Liberty Belles on the following platforms: BitChute, Rumble, and UgeTube. If you would like to schedule The Liberty Belles for an event, either in person or through a Zoom platform, please contact Suzanne Hamner at [email protected]. If you have comments or would like the Belles to cover a specific topic, email Suzanne as well. We will cover the suggested topic as soon as research is completed.
Please consider a donation to support the work of The Liberty Belles and Lynne Taylor by donating on Lynne’s site commoncorediva.com. If you cannot donate, prayer support is always welcome and greatly appreciated.
Mark your calendars for March 5, 2022, 7 PM Eastern Standard Time. This will be The Liberty Belles Saturday Night Special Live with guest James Martinez. Mr. Martinez will be joining Lynne and Suzanne to impart his knowledge on mind manipulation using the MINDSPACE document and the Australian Communication and Behavior document covered last year.
Sources:
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr6380/BILLS-117hr6380ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr1770/BILLS-117hr1770ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/s665/BILLS-117s665is.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr1241/BILLS-117hr1241ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/s385/BILLS-117s385is.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr5079/BILLS-117hr5079ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr4966/BILLS-117hr4966ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/s694/BILLS-117s694is.pdf
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/criminal-senators-blumenthal-graham-re-introduce-bill-that-creates-massive-surveillance-program-to-scan-all-your-online-messages/
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/s3538/BILLS-117s3538is.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr6544/BILLS-117hr6544ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr1198/BILLS-117hr1198ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/s365/BILLS-117s365is.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DquLnRycZms – documentary “Conspiracy of Silence” about the abuse in Boy’s Town; the quality is not great but the content is explosive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-pRKv7P-pQ – also documentary “Conspiracy of Silence” but with an additional interview with John DeCamp that is interesting; again, the quality is not great.
You can find The Liberty Belles on the following platforms: BitChute, Rumble, and UgeTube. If you would like to schedule The Liberty Belles for an event, either in person or through a Zoom platform, please contact Suzanne Hamner at [email protected]. If you have comments or would like the Belles to cover a specific topic, email Suzanne as well. We will cover the suggested topic as soon as research is completed.
Please consider a donation to support the work of The Liberty Belles and Lynne Taylor by donating on Lynne’s site commoncorediva.com. If you cannot donate, prayer support is always welcome and greatly appreciated.
Mark your calendars for March 5, 2022, 7 PM Eastern Standard Time. This will be The Liberty Belles Saturday Night Special Live with guest James Martinez. Mr. Martinez will be joining Lynne and Suzanne to impart his knowledge on mind manipulation using the MINDSPACE document and the Australian Communication and Behavior document covered last year.
Sources:
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr6380/BILLS-117hr6380ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr1770/BILLS-117hr1770ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/s665/BILLS-117s665is.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr1241/BILLS-117hr1241ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/s385/BILLS-117s385is.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr5079/BILLS-117hr5079ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr4966/BILLS-117hr4966ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/s694/BILLS-117s694is.pdf
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/criminal-senators-blumenthal-graham-re-introduce-bill-that-creates-massive-surveillance-program-to-scan-all-your-online-messages/
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/s3538/BILLS-117s3538is.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr6544/BILLS-117hr6544ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/hr1198/BILLS-117hr1198ih.pdf
https://www.congress.gov/117/bills/s365/BILLS-117s365is.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DquLnRycZms – documentary “Conspiracy of Silence” about the abuse in Boy’s Town; the quality is not great but the content is explosive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C-pRKv7P-pQ – also documentary “Conspiracy of Silence” but with an additional interview with John DeCamp that is interesting; again, the quality is not great.
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