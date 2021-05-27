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CENSORED.TV PRESENTS... BLACK LIVES MATTER
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80 views • May 27, 2021
We went through 42 black people killed by police over the past half century and we did not see a pattern of racist cops getting away with murder. We saw eleven crazy people get themselves into terrible situations and four black people die without justice being served.
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