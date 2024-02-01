Doom Scrolling

Big Tech: Unshackle Yourself
* Have we opened Pandora’s box?
* ‘Cyborgs’ are not new — and are no friend to humanity.
* We’re losing the digital revolution (read: war).
* We’re addicted to scrolling.
* Our phones are making us sick.
* Social media is filled with creeps and perverts.
* Washington DC isn’t cleaning up Big Tech; it’s a revolving door.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (31 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.