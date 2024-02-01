Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Doom Scrolling
channel image
Son of the Republic
637 Subscribers
190 views
Published Yesterday

Big Tech: Unshackle Yourself

* Have we opened Pandora’s box?

* ‘Cyborgs’ are not new — and are no friend to humanity.

* We’re losing the digital revolution (read: war).

* We’re addicted to scrolling.

* Our phones are making us sick.

* Social media is filled with creeps and perverts.

* Washington DC isn’t cleaning up Big Tech; it’s a revolving door.


The full segment is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (31 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6345970199112

Keywords
social mediabig techtechnologyjesse watterspervertcyborgcreepsmart phonetech addictiondigital revolutiondoom scroll

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket