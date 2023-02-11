Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EMERGENCY ALERT: SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE HERE #2
43 views
channel image
MAKEN SENSE
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Follow me thru the episode, as I join Tori Detroit and Doctor Patriot, as we bring the receipts, not to mention the whole grocery cart, on this currently developing usurpation of powerOTHER CHANNELS:


BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa 

RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa

PODCASTS:

SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY:https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH

APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652


BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk

Keywords
mark of the beastsocial credit scoreemergency alertcbdc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket