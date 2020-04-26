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Nürnberg Now - Then the Reichsparteitage of Adolf Hitler
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26 views • April 26, 2020
This is the then and now series of the Reichsparteitage in Nürnberg. This is a great video for both historians and of course National Socialists, Heck it is a great video for anyone who wants to see what it was like back then and what it looks like now. I hope you all enjoy this as much as I have.
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