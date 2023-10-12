Son Of The Light: We have launched a New Blog for those Seeking Absolute Truth at > https://childofthelight888.blogspot.com

A Plausible Scenario (Pastor Charles Lawson) Wednesday Night Oct 11 2023

Mount Moriah Has a Vast Array of Muslims Who View It As Holy Ground Which Currently Prohibits the Jews From Building the Third Temple. Connecting the Dots on the New Friendship Between Russia and Iran and What That Could Mean In Relation to God's Word. Before the Jews Are Able to Erect the Third Temple There Must Be a Sense of Peace From Their Neighbors in the Middle East. Scripture: II Thessalonians 2:1-4





Pastor Charles Lawson's Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





Find a KJV Fundamental Baptist Church in your area: https://fundamental.org/kjv-church-directory/





Contact:

Pastor Charles Lawson

Temple Baptist Church

email: [email protected]

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org





This is the Good News of the Gospel.





The Resurrection of Christ: 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 King James Version





1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;





2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.





3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;





4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:





The Message of Salvation to All: Romans 10:9-10 King James Version





9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.





10 For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation.