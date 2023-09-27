Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Breastfeeding Mothers Pass mRNA From COVID Shots Onto Their Infants
channel image
GalacticStorm
2137 Subscribers
Shop now
95 views
Published 18 hours ago

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp:

Breastfeeding Mothers Pass mRNA From COVID Shots Onto Their Infants


A new study from The Lancet shows that nursing mothers do pass mRNA from vaccines to their infants through breastmilk. The finding contradicts what many news outlets and some studies have claimed previously. Yet the finding aligns with safety studies that are rarely talked about. In this episode, we’ll discuss what these studies say, and the implications this has on nursing mothers and their infants.


🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉https://ept.ms/mRNAInBreastmilk_YT


🔴 Watch the New Special Report "The Capitol Hill Tapes" 👉 https://bit.ly/J6Tapes



Limited Time Special: Watch all episodes of Crossroads for just 25 cents! Click here: https://ept.ms/JoshSale

Keywords
mrna vaxcovid shotsepoch tvjosh philippcross roads

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket