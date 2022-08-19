The Left Thinks You’re An Extremist | Jesse Kelly

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"I'm Right" with Jesse Kelly: The Left Thinks You’re An Extremist
All Jesse has warned about for the last year is the administrative state setting their sights on you. This revelation becomes clearer now. It makes sense why you're hearing a lot of talk about extremism and 'threats to democracy', but not from BLM and Antifa organizations, from conservative families like your own. What you're really seeing is the federal government being weaponized against their political opposition in order stop dissent and have more control.