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Apocalypse Documentary about WW2 - Part 2 - Crushing Defeat
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67 views • November 14, 2020
This is the 2nd video in collection. This shows the fall of France, the capture of African French troops, and the sacking of Europe by the Nazis. This is a foreign documentary which is also in English. These facts are not widely known in the USA.
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