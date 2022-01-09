Very few Christians ever stop and think about what the Bible says concerning the Devil and the kind of work he does. God revealed details about Satan's past to the prophets Isaiah and Ezekiel, and in reading the Bible, we can see that he has not changed his mode of operation.

The Bible tells us that Jesus came to destroy Satan’s evil works and his dominion over man at the cross. At the beginning of His ministry, Jesus had a plan to attack the kingdom of Satan and break his hold over people and set the captives free.

This message is a foundational teaching on how the body of Christ can continue where Jesus left off and destroy the works of Satan on a daily basis. You can bring the war to Satan's backyard instead of having him constantly fighting in yours and tearing it up.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2010/RLJ-1239.pdf

RLJ-1239 -- MAY 23, 2010

Destroying the Works of the Devil Part 1: Defining the Works of the Devil

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