Graham and John talk about various issues and speak to Kate Mason…

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight On Club Grubbery.
Education is the key because knowledge is power. In this world of change for…"our own good," we are about to risk freedoms that were died for. Our wayward leaders are wilfully giving away our sovereignty at every level.
Tonights guest Kate Mason explains how.
You just couldn't make this stuff up.
God bless us all.
Hoody and Johnny.