WATCH THEREFORE - August 10, 2022 - YOU NEED TO HEAR THIS!

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Watch Therefore
Revelation 3:3 Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee.
Links
Targeted Individuals
https://www.targetedjustice.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oz4whNXtk3E
Weather Radar – Very interesting
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rvHZU0iCqsNT/