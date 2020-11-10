We Want Every Legal Vote Counted

Members of the Donald Trump campaign and Kayleigh McEnany explain the many examples of election fraud that have been committed against the sitting President. The PA Superior Court over stepped their authority by making decisions reserved for the legislature. Republican observers were not allowed access to counting areas and over 2800 incidents of irregularities have been reported and are being investigated and affidavits taken. Petition to the courts is proceeding to seek relief and proper access to over 600,000 votes that were not seen by observers for the RNC. This is not a crime against Pres. Trump but the people of the USA. A trusted election process is at the heart of the Repulic. This is far from over.