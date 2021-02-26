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Elon Musk: Give My Regards To Your Puppet Master
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182 views • February 26, 2021
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are in an active rivalry to create vast new satellite networks in space, reminding one of the 19th Century railroad battle between Rockefeller and Harriman. Musk, in talking to a reporter from Bezos' Washington Post, dismissed them, saying "Give my regards to your puppet master". Find out what's at the bottom of the antagonism.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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