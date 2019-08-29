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The Persian Empire: The First Superpower - Ancient History #01 - See U in History
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272 views • August 29, 2019
Ancient Hystory: The Persian Empire - The Ancient Superpower
Wiki: The Persian Empire, was an empire based in Western Asia, founded by Cyrus the Great. Ranging at its greatest extent from the Balkans and Eastern Europe proper in the west to the Indus Valley in the east, it was one of the largest empires in history, spanning 5.5 million square kilometers, and was larger than any previous empire in history.
Wiki: The Persian Empire, was an empire based in Western Asia, founded by Cyrus the Great. Ranging at its greatest extent from the Balkans and Eastern Europe proper in the west to the Indus Valley in the east, it was one of the largest empires in history, spanning 5.5 million square kilometers, and was larger than any previous empire in history.
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