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International Weather Wars - 12 April 2021 - HAARP - SCOPEX and a lot more...
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72 views • April 12, 2021
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/AWMnews
Featuring : HAARP, Gakona, USA / SCOPEX and more
HAARP
https://fm.kuac.org/post/nsf-grant-boost-haarp
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/node/36
SCOPEX - Sweden - Harvard
https://www.counterpunch.org/2021/04/05/how-the-saami-indigenous-people-fended-off-gates-funded-geoengineering-experiment/
https://www.postguam.com/the_globe/world/sweden-rejects-pioneering-solar-geoengineering-test/article_eba61a0c-968c-11eb-957e-3bbfee6e6ed5.html
https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2021/4/5/seas-sun-blocking-test-flight-postponed/
https://keith.seas.harvard.edu/publications/toward-responsible-solar-geoengineering-research-program
World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) - 2005/06 Weather Modification Stats
https://community.wmo.int/wx-mod-register
Saudi Arabia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.ippmedia.com/en/news/saudi-arabia-joins-efforts-reduce-global-carbon-emission-%C2%A0
Ukraine - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding x1000
https://soulofukraine.foundation/en/hail-suppression-project.htm
Germany - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
http://www.hagelabwehr-rosenheim.de/prinzip-der-hagelabwehr.php
China - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/apr/03/china-sandstorms-highlight-threat-of-climate-crisis
Featuring : HAARP, Gakona, USA / SCOPEX and more
HAARP
https://fm.kuac.org/post/nsf-grant-boost-haarp
https://haarp.gi.alaska.edu/node/36
SCOPEX - Sweden - Harvard
https://www.counterpunch.org/2021/04/05/how-the-saami-indigenous-people-fended-off-gates-funded-geoengineering-experiment/
https://www.postguam.com/the_globe/world/sweden-rejects-pioneering-solar-geoengineering-test/article_eba61a0c-968c-11eb-957e-3bbfee6e6ed5.html
https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2021/4/5/seas-sun-blocking-test-flight-postponed/
https://keith.seas.harvard.edu/publications/toward-responsible-solar-geoengineering-research-program
World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) - 2005/06 Weather Modification Stats
https://community.wmo.int/wx-mod-register
Saudi Arabia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.ippmedia.com/en/news/saudi-arabia-joins-efforts-reduce-global-carbon-emission-%C2%A0
Ukraine - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding x1000
https://soulofukraine.foundation/en/hail-suppression-project.htm
Germany - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
http://www.hagelabwehr-rosenheim.de/prinzip-der-hagelabwehr.php
China - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/apr/03/china-sandstorms-highlight-threat-of-climate-crisis
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