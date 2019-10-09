How To Grow Roses From Stem Cuttings Easy Way.

Growing roses from cuttings are very easy. Roses can be grown successfully from cuttings and will grow on to make good flowering plants.

How to grow roases from cuttings?

follow these steps:

Prepare bed for growing roses:

Select a place where is enough sunlight. The soil should be well fertilized. Make sure there is well drainage system.

Taking Cuttings From Roses:

Select a healthy stem and cut the stem at 45 degree angle.

Make a planting hole 3 to 4 inches deep in your rooting bed or container.

Stick the cutting into the hole so its bottom half and at least two nodes are covered, and then firm the soil around it.

Keep Your Rose Cuttings Watered but not Soaking Wet.

When they have rooted well, be ready for transplanting.