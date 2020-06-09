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The Real George Floyd
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715 views • June 09, 2020
Who was George Floyd? and Did he actually deserve a gold coffin?
Let's find out and get a little commentary on the situation.
This video was created using the following videos:
George Floyd, another felon, another scumbag. Expected.
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_e_JUsBCKM
Candace Owens--| Confession I DO NOT support George Floyd and I refuse to see him as a martyr...
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cagoOPmcks
Let's find out and get a little commentary on the situation.
This video was created using the following videos:
George Floyd, another felon, another scumbag. Expected.
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_e_JUsBCKM
Candace Owens--| Confession I DO NOT support George Floyd and I refuse to see him as a martyr...
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cagoOPmcks
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