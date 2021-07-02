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ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JULY 1, 2021
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920 views • July 02, 2021
ARIZONA FORENSIC AUDIT UPDATE WITH AZGOP CHAIRWOMAN DR. KELLI WARD, JULY 1, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yV6ZBwO6sdrs/
US Supreme Court upholds Arizona's ban on Democrats ballot harvesting schemes. A massive win for Election Integrity! #ElectionIntegrity #SCOTUS
GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward provides her reaction to the Arizona state victory in the U.S. Supreme Court case. Dr. Ward notes the how “ballot harvesting” is used by many leftist organizations to manipulate voting outcomes, and how Arizona legislature is working to curtail the process that is rife with fraud.
There is also a difference between ballot “harvesting” and another illegal process used which includes using “ballot mules.”
Beyond harvesting completed ballots, the DNC is now using “mail-in ballots” to collect mass numbers of blank ballots from various locations, picked up by paid ballot mules and then transported to a central processing facility where they are filled out by party operatives before being dropped off at voting precincts or drop-box locations. More on this process will soon be forthcoming.
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/yV6ZBwO6sdrs/
US Supreme Court upholds Arizona's ban on Democrats ballot harvesting schemes. A massive win for Election Integrity! #ElectionIntegrity #SCOTUS
GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward provides her reaction to the Arizona state victory in the U.S. Supreme Court case. Dr. Ward notes the how “ballot harvesting” is used by many leftist organizations to manipulate voting outcomes, and how Arizona legislature is working to curtail the process that is rife with fraud.
There is also a difference between ballot “harvesting” and another illegal process used which includes using “ballot mules.”
Beyond harvesting completed ballots, the DNC is now using “mail-in ballots” to collect mass numbers of blank ballots from various locations, picked up by paid ballot mules and then transported to a central processing facility where they are filled out by party operatives before being dropped off at voting precincts or drop-box locations. More on this process will soon be forthcoming.
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