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What your Pastor isnt telling you about the Bible
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1207 views • June 16, 2021
IS THERE REALLY SALVATION FOUND IN THE BIBLE? We discuss the role of the Scriptures in the life of a believer.
The Simply Stated series is purposely simplistic in an attempt to make complex theological concepts easier to understand, and to reveal the true loving heart of God.
The Simply Stated series is purposely simplistic in an attempt to make complex theological concepts easier to understand, and to reveal the true loving heart of God.
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