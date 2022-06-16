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Second Declaration of Independence, signed ??? by Pres Donald J. Trump July 4, 2020
Roark183
Roark183
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239 views • June 16, 2022

𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐝 ??? 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐝 𝐉. 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐩 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 4, 2020https://operationdisclosureofficial.com/2021/09/09/the-real-2nd-declaration-of-independence-signed-by-president-trump-7-4-2020/


Transcribed by Mark Baughman from parchment


Having read that this document is located on a government website, I searched for a link to this document on government websites - Federal Register, Executive Orders, etc. However, I was unable to find such a link. The link above seems to be the most authoritative link I could find, as it is by Michael Baughman, who seems to be the major transcriber.  No contact link to Baughman has been found.


This narration includes the text, as it is read by a couple of ladies, switching back and forth in their reading. David Straight's narration included many of his own comments, at least one of which I could not tolerate on this channel. Therefore I removed the video by David Straight and uploaded this one in in its place. I consider this one to be vastly superior to Straight's narration.


If anyone can locate this document on a FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WEBSITE, please note it in the comments.


In various places this document refers to the "Organic Act of 1871", signed by President Ulysses Grant (choke / gag) in that year. One can find that legislation at

Library of Congress

Statutes at Large, 1774 – 1875

Page 419 – "Turn to image 419" (Remove any other text in dialog box when entering “419”.)

CHAP. LXII – An Act to provide a Government for the District of Columbia

https://memory.loc.gov/cgi-bin/ampage?collId=llsl&fileName=016/llsl016.db&recNum=4


I deemed it appropriate to post this video, as I was reminded of it in the context of devolution.  I read an article discussing Devolution and referred to this 2nd Declaration of Independence, as being part of Devolution.


I urge people to keep in mind this document was written by President Donald Trump. It has many startling revelations of the corruption in our government, some I'd not heard before, revelations that one would most definitely not hear from most other presidents. Reagan and / or Kennedy might have written something similar, had they the foresight and courage that Trump has had.


Some have asked for proof of Trump's signature. I would suggest this document may or may not been signed by Trump, despite Baughman' claim of Trump's, as at the end of the document is a statement that it is to be submitted in "presentation to Congress, the 50 State Legislatures, and the Governors of the respective States." Thus, this document may await Trump's signature, or that of any other President, until after approval by those entities. We must keep in mind that it is the President's signature, AFTER LEGISLATIVE APPROVAL, that finalizes any legislation.


This is not to say that the document does not exist somewhere on a government website. I looked on the Federal Register & Executive Orders websites to no avail. If it's not signed, then it makes sense it's not there. But Michael Baughman got this document from somewhere. Where he got it remains a mystery to me. I've no way contact either Baughman or Gene Decode.


Baughman writes:

"In Great Honor of the Patriots that wrote it and President Trump who signed this wonderful document. The Exact words:

"A 2nd Declaration of Independence, By the 50 United States of America Signed by President Donald Trump on July 4, 2020. To the New Republic of the United States"

Keywords
trumpdeep statevaticangovernment corruptioncity of london2020 election fraudbiden fraudus corporationus corporganic act of 1871
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