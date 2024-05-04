Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Netanyahu (Count Dracula) Gets Blunt Warning From Biggest Ally; Biden Official Red-Flags Israel’s Rafah Plan
channel image
Vampire Slayer
43 Subscribers
44 views
Published Yesterday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel against invading the overcrowded Rafah city in south Gaza. Blinken told the McCain Institute's Sedona Forum in Arizona that Israel has not presented a plan to protect civilians. Blinken said, "We can't support a major military operation going into Rafah because the damage it would do

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket