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UK Column News - 25th May 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 25th May 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/mbemJNd4gFA
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News, bringing you the latest Coronavirus updates.
If you’d like to support UKC, please join us here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/
START – Dominic Cummings: resisting the toxic press
Why was Cummings at Barnard Castle…?
Craig Murray under a lot of pressure for asking the same question
The British government: more and more, the people know nothing…
NHS collates data from symptom-tracker Apps
Apps send data forward to JHUB and on to NHSx
Military connection: JHUB is the innovation unit for Joint Forces Command
The Fusion Doctrine in full view spying on the public – public is now the enemy…?
Oxford University Professor Adrian Hill: COVID-19 is disappearing too fast…?
SPI-B (behavioural science): we must secure adherence to the control measures…
Secrecy: why are discussions and decisions being make behind closed doors…?
The future government: group psychology…
Scotland is the testing ground for this new form of ‘government’
Who is actually running Britain’s Government of Occupation…?
18:57 – Bubbles: what is the New Zealand model…?
Boris suggests greater ‘social contact’ to be allowed
Oxford Department of Sociology: meet Mr ‘Bubbles’
Mr Bubbles and friends: aiding compliance on a ‘post lockdown world’
Meet Mr Bubbles’ friends – is the lockdown intentional…?
Peter Hitchens: we will not be free people again…
The word ‘lockdown’ is from prison terminology – we are all inmates
Tobias Ellwood: government entering the most complex phase of biggest emergency since WW2
To permanently change society: the unofficial government mission
USA: San Francisco social distancing markings: circles in the grass
Child traumatism: children should not be deprived of sensory contact
A free country: we are all being treated like children…
34:54 – David Noakes (GcMAF) contact details available online
Public debt: BoE needs to think the unthinkable to rescue the economy
The Guardian: save the economy by borrowing…
Bank of England: leading the country into another Great Depression
39:00 – Traffic Scotland government propaganda: stay home, protect the NHS, save lives
Scotland: STV News gets children to thank First Minister (Sturgeon) for keeping them safe
Welcome to North Korea…outrage ensues
The National: Nicola Sturgeon’s 21st birthday message boosts student’s spirits
43:01 – Sex education: WHO Regional Office for Europe releases guidance…
The education system is corrupting children
SNP consider ‘desperate’ plan to ask richest Scots to pay £1m each for university bailout
Lily of St. Leonards: universities have been running a Ponzi scheme…
University to remove stone pledging free tuition fees unveiled by Alex Salmond
47:30 – Hope: not everyone accepts lockdown…
Coffee Club offers coffee upgrade in exchange for downloading COVID-19 App…
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/mbemJNd4gFA
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and David Scott with today's UK Column News, bringing you the latest Coronavirus updates.
If you’d like to support UKC, please join us here: https://www.ukcolumn.org/community/
START – Dominic Cummings: resisting the toxic press
Why was Cummings at Barnard Castle…?
Craig Murray under a lot of pressure for asking the same question
The British government: more and more, the people know nothing…
NHS collates data from symptom-tracker Apps
Apps send data forward to JHUB and on to NHSx
Military connection: JHUB is the innovation unit for Joint Forces Command
The Fusion Doctrine in full view spying on the public – public is now the enemy…?
Oxford University Professor Adrian Hill: COVID-19 is disappearing too fast…?
SPI-B (behavioural science): we must secure adherence to the control measures…
Secrecy: why are discussions and decisions being make behind closed doors…?
The future government: group psychology…
Scotland is the testing ground for this new form of ‘government’
Who is actually running Britain’s Government of Occupation…?
18:57 – Bubbles: what is the New Zealand model…?
Boris suggests greater ‘social contact’ to be allowed
Oxford Department of Sociology: meet Mr ‘Bubbles’
Mr Bubbles and friends: aiding compliance on a ‘post lockdown world’
Meet Mr Bubbles’ friends – is the lockdown intentional…?
Peter Hitchens: we will not be free people again…
The word ‘lockdown’ is from prison terminology – we are all inmates
Tobias Ellwood: government entering the most complex phase of biggest emergency since WW2
To permanently change society: the unofficial government mission
USA: San Francisco social distancing markings: circles in the grass
Child traumatism: children should not be deprived of sensory contact
A free country: we are all being treated like children…
34:54 – David Noakes (GcMAF) contact details available online
Public debt: BoE needs to think the unthinkable to rescue the economy
The Guardian: save the economy by borrowing…
Bank of England: leading the country into another Great Depression
39:00 – Traffic Scotland government propaganda: stay home, protect the NHS, save lives
Scotland: STV News gets children to thank First Minister (Sturgeon) for keeping them safe
Welcome to North Korea…outrage ensues
The National: Nicola Sturgeon’s 21st birthday message boosts student’s spirits
43:01 – Sex education: WHO Regional Office for Europe releases guidance…
The education system is corrupting children
SNP consider ‘desperate’ plan to ask richest Scots to pay £1m each for university bailout
Lily of St. Leonards: universities have been running a Ponzi scheme…
University to remove stone pledging free tuition fees unveiled by Alex Salmond
47:30 – Hope: not everyone accepts lockdown…
Coffee Club offers coffee upgrade in exchange for downloading COVID-19 App…
Category
News and Politics
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