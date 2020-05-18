© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: STACEY ABRAMS PLOTTING RACIST USE OF RE-Districting To Stop White People
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • May 18, 2020
No secrete Democratic Socialists through ballot harvesting and mail-in voting through voter fraud hope to cheat the election process every chance they get. Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams who has accused her political opponents of racism and who claims that the2018 election was stolen by Republicans, continues to keep voter registration rolls filled with the name of people who were dead moved, or otherwise no longer qualified to remain on them.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.