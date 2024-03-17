The October 7 Hoax Collapses

A bombshell new U.S. intelligence report makes some stunning admissions about Iran and Israel.
It raises big questions re: why the U.S. is meddling in the Middle East.
The report shows that Iran had no idea Hamas was attacking Israel on October 7 — and is not making nuclear bombs!
These claims make up the very foundation of our saber-rattling against Iran.
Again... this is from the CIA, NSA, FBI... all of which confirm it.
Redacted News | The October 7th Lie Just Collapsed And Neo-Con Warmongers Are P*ssed! (16 March 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4jnjjw-the-october-7th-lie-just-collapsed-and-neo-con-warmongers-are-pssed-redacte.html
