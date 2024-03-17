Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The October 7 Hoax Collapses
channel image
Son of the Republic
663 Subscribers
135 views
Published a day ago

A bombshell new U.S. intelligence report makes some stunning admissions about Iran and Israel.

It raises big questions re: why the U.S. is meddling in the Middle East.

The report shows that Iran had no idea Hamas was attacking Israel on October 7 — and is not making nuclear bombs!

These claims make up the very foundation of our saber-rattling against Iran.

Again... this is from the CIA, NSA, FBI... all of which confirm it.


Redacted News | The October 7th Lie Just Collapsed And Neo-Con Warmongers Are P*ssed! (16 March 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4jnjjw-the-october-7th-lie-just-collapsed-and-neo-con-warmongers-are-pssed-redacte.html

Keywords
iranfalse flaghoaxdeceptionevildeep statedivide and conquerisraelgenocidenew world ordercabalglobalismprovocationhamasdemocidemass murdersubversionaggressionwar machinedestabilizationgreat resetclayton morrisnatali morrismalevolenceanti-humanism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket