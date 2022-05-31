(OVER) 100 VAX ATTACKS - BIGGEST COMPILATION EVER! COVID VACCINATED PEOPLE DROPPING DEAD ON CAMERA

I put together SIGNIFICANTLY OVER one hundred clips of people from around the world collapsing and dying on camera. I made this with a heavy heart. This is not for entertainment, though it is engaging to watch. I hope that someone can use this by showing it to someone who needs to see this degree of evidence to believe and understand that millions of people are getting murdered by these "experimental" substances. I don't think the covid vaccines are TOO experimental. These people, the manufacturers and others, KNEW EXACTLY what these concoctions would do when injected into an organism.I don't want to get into the WHY or the WHO or the HOW. This is a stunning message itself. The visual imagery... You don't need to understand what people are saying in these clips. The footage makes the story very clear. Please forgive me for the horrible quality of a few of these super short clips. I gathered them from all over the place, and I did my very best to sharpen and enhance and produce this footage properly, but in some cases it's still a little fuzzy. Most of this video is EASY to see and comprehend, however, which is the entire reason I made it.This is BAD. I called this 100 Vax Attacks but, really, it's probably 120 even with a few repeated scenes. The worse part? I could have made this 200, 300, 400.... The number was only limited by my lack of time to invest in such projects. This took me many, many hours to make. LONG nights sitting up, weary, blurry eyes... I felt as though it was very important, however. I do. I think this is really powerful. I've never seen anything like it. It's stunning. The music is part of the story. I'm sorry if you don't like it. Like in almost all of my videos, the music moves the imagery. It conveys other meanings, sometimes more in some videos than others. I did that here too, but I also tried to be respectful of these dead people by holding myself back from utilizing certain stylistic techniques.I never expect many people to watch my videos, and I make no money from any of this, but sometimes I really want a certain video to go FAR and WIDE, to be spread to every corner of the internet. Some of my videos have done that in the past on Youtube and from Bitchute but you'll never know by looking at my channel. These videos get mirrored and mirrored and mirrored to the point where nobody knows the original source anymore. Please feel free to do that with this video.I think if someone saw this in it's entirety and was not previously certain about covid vaccines being dangerous (DEADLY and WORSE) that this production would at least make them SHAKE THEIR HEAD IN AWE.And think about it, this is just over a hundred cases. These are the ones ON CAMERA. How often does a person normally drop dead on camera in years past? WHY is this happening so frequently now? Why are there SO MANY CLIPS available to find? Even from behind the Great Firewall of China?Shared from and subscribe to:MithChronicler