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Joe Blystone, Jim Condit Jr & Convention of States: Westside We The People
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31 views • October 02, 2021
Leah and I had to privilege of attending an incredible event this week put on by Westside We The People at a beautiful venue in Delhi, Ohio from founders Ann Yaeger and Jennifer Neal. This was a gathering centered on God, while giving actionable solutions for how we maintain our great nation and fight to gain back freedoms lost.

We were treated to a fiery speech by Joe Blystone, the man running for Governor of Ohio to replace dictator Dewine! If you were able to walk away from that speech on not want to vote for this hardworking farmer in a straw cowboy hat and belt buckle, vowing to represent we the people, you're not on the side of freedom.
We were also given a wonderful presentation by James (aka Jim) Condit Jr. laying out the vital importance of becoming a Precinct Committeeman, the power those seats hold and the ease with which anyone can become one!
Dale Maris and Roger Gibb from the Convention of States spoke on just why we need to There are 15 States that have already passed a Convention of States resolution, with many not that far behind. It will be interesting as the tyranny we have been experiencing over the past year and a half ramps up, just how quickly the other states decide it's finally time to utilize one of the unused tools our founding fathers left us. For many years I've been hearing about the need for us to hold a Convention of States, but never before have I heard it laid out to me in such easy to understand terms. Read More at:

For our Westside locals you can get involved at https://westsidewethepeople.com/ and follow them on Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/WeThePeopleCincy

For our Ohioans who want to support Joe Blystone you can visit his site at: https://www.blystoneforgovernor.com/

And Nationally you can get involved with the Convention of states at:
https://conventionofstates.com/
Keywords
convention of stateslocal politicsjoe blystone
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