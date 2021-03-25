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MOCKING Full on Racist Senator Mazie Hirono (or does Stupidity Give her Immunity??)
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2061 views • March 25, 2021
Both US sitting senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono have announced that they would not vote for any Joe Biden nominee who does not represent diversity- in other words They plan to engage in active discrimination against white people. The welcome in our country is leading us down a trail of reverting back to segregation and racism. Steve King made for less or comments and was pretty much thrown out of Congress, the same shit happened to these two imbeciles.
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