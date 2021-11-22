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Grand Witch of The Black KKK -- Spewing Vile Racism Nightly
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174 views • November 22, 2021
Joy Reid is spewing vile racism and hatred on MSNBC every single evening, allowed to because of her ultra privileged position as a black woman. The simple fact is that if she were on the other foot, and a white man were saying the same things that she is invoking, using eight the racial card, there would be a massive uproar and a cancellation and a firing. This Has to stop, and also be mocked.
#joyreid #racism #whitetears
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#joyreid #racism #whitetears
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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