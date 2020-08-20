© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MUST WATCH for Doctors and Public: Tried and Tested Cure for Covid-19 with Andreas Kalcker
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
1029 views • August 20, 2020
This is a must watch video for doctors and the general public as Andreas Kalcker shares verifiable information on a covid-19 cure and treatment!
Andreas Kalcker has dedicated himself to understanding the power of chlorine dioxide.
Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing patients of many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com
Show Notes
Jim Humble MMS
90% of illness is lack of blood supply
Understanding the molecule of Chlorine dioxide
The spikes of covid-19
www.andreaskalcker.com
Where is the evidence?
The clinical trial in ecaudor
Why FDA says chlorine dioxide is a dangerous substance buy has no evidence or trial
Created an associated called
Bolivia has accepted treatment
There is no deaths from chlorine dioxide in 100 years
Flexner report of 1910
2000 doctors on board with treatment
Comusav.org
Forbiddenhealth.com
Interview by Matt Belair July 24 2020 http://www.mattbelair.com
Andreas Kalcker has dedicated himself to understanding the power of chlorine dioxide.
Over the last 10 years he has seen great success with chlorine dioxide healing patients of many diseases and recently has had tremendous success treating covid-19
Andrea's Website's:
http://www.andreaskalacker.com
http://www.Comusav.org
http://www.forbiddenhealth.com
Show Notes
Jim Humble MMS
90% of illness is lack of blood supply
Understanding the molecule of Chlorine dioxide
The spikes of covid-19
www.andreaskalcker.com
Where is the evidence?
The clinical trial in ecaudor
Why FDA says chlorine dioxide is a dangerous substance buy has no evidence or trial
Created an associated called
Bolivia has accepted treatment
There is no deaths from chlorine dioxide in 100 years
Flexner report of 1910
2000 doctors on board with treatment
Comusav.org
Forbiddenhealth.com
Interview by Matt Belair July 24 2020 http://www.mattbelair.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.