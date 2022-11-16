Commie Big Tech Clamps Down on a Wooden Handcrafted Flag Store Owners American Dream

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'Your American Flag Store' is a family owned business that sky rocketed in popularity. However, big tech tried to smother the brand's patriotic prosperity. COO James Staake joins one America's Tom McGrath to tell their story of overcoming the odds.
Your American Flag Store: https://www.youramericanflagstore.com/
(Nov 15, 2022) OAN: https://rumble.com/v1up4ie-big-tech-clamps-down-on-a-flag-stores-american-dream.html