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Mans Law vs Gods Law
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11 views • January 08, 2020
#GOD #LAW #Commandments #Constitution
Is the Constitution superior to Gods law? We don't need the constitution we need God.
The Constitutions has failed to protect peoples inalienable rights since its inception.
Most did not leave Europe because the the church but because of the King?
Is Christian theocracy the way forward.
Is the Constitution superior to Gods law? We don't need the constitution we need God.
The Constitutions has failed to protect peoples inalienable rights since its inception.
Most did not leave Europe because the the church but because of the King?
Is Christian theocracy the way forward.
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