Dr Robert Mendelsohn: How to Talk to Your Doctor

Dr Robert Mendelsohn, Author of "How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spite of your Doctor". He says that in his many years of practice, he has seen that the unvaccinated children are by far the healthiest.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.