Comer: Bank Records Show Hallie Biden Got China Cash | NEWSMAX

Rep. Comer: The Bidens were paid off for something.

Rep. James Comer explains new information & evidence found by the House GOP about Hunter Biden & the Biden family receiving tons of money from China during Joe Biden's Vice Presidency.

"This is one set of bank records, I have many, many, more to go," Comer said - via. Spicer & Co. on NEWSMAX.

Bank records obtained by the House Oversight Committee investigating Hunter Biden's business dealings reveal that Rob Walker, a Biden family associate, used his company to transfer money from a Chinese energy company to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown "Biden," the panel said Thursday.

Hallie Biden, Beau Biden's widow who had a romantic relationship with Hunter Biden for a short time, received $35,000 over two transfers in 2017, according to the records. House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., says Chinese firm Energy HK Ltd. wired Walker, a family Biden associate, $3 million just before those transfers.

Walker then sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Biden family.

"Everyone says it was an energy deal," Comer said on Fox News. "Well, it looks to me like these people, who were closely aligned with the Chinese Communist Party, sent $3 million to a shell corporation and then they turned around and split it three ways with one-third going to the Biden family, three different family members for no apparent reason."





Comer says Walker initiated the transfers two months after Joe Biden left the vice presidency.

"A fourth bank account identified as an unknown "Biden" also received money. "We are continuing to investigate the identity of this account holder," the committee said.

"From the bank records, it appears that the Biden family received approximately one-third of the money obtained from the China wire.

"Ultimately, the American people deserve transparency into the extent of the Biden family's influence peddling. We intend to deliver legislation that will preclude family members from capitalizing on their relatives' public office as we suspect the Bidens to have done."

Hunter Biden is the center of several congressional hearings.

Additionally, David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, is closing in on a decision about whether to prosecute Hunter Biden on charges related to tax fraud and lying about his drug use when he purchased a firearm.

https://www.newsmax.com/politics/bank-records-house-oversight/2023/03/16/id/1112464/