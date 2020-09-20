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Victoria’s new ‘Stalinist’ legislation goes against all civil liberties
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42 views • September 20, 2020
Sky News host Rowan Dean says the Victorian government’s new “Stalinist” bill will give the same people who ruined hotel quarantine sweeping and unprecedented policing powers. The Andrews government is expected to introduce the COVID-19 Omnibus Measures Amendment Bill which endows particular public servants with the powers of an ‘authorised officer’ to enforce public health interventions.
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