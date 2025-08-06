Russian Gains Mount in Ukraine as Panic Grows in Washington

- Russian forces have taken the heavily-fortified, strategically-located city of Chasov Yar west of Bakhmut;

- Russian forces are continuing the encirclement of Pokrovsk, another heavily-fortified, strategically-located city in the Donbass region;

- Russian missile and drone strikes continue to grow in scale, frequency, and efficacy as military industrial production increases and gaps in Ukraine’s Western-supplied air defenses continue to expand;

- The US continues its policy of attempting to freeze (not end) the conflict, as it tasks Europe with increasing resources to extend the conflict for as long as possible as the US pivots to the Middle East and Asia Pacific region;

- The Trump administration is continuing the Biden administration’s policy of attempting to deny Russia energy revenue - a policy US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in February 2025 publicly affirmed would continue under the Trump administration;

- The US is attempting to pressure India and China which continue to purchase large amounts of Russian energy exports;





