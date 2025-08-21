Don’t Miss God’s BIG Plan | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Don't Miss God's BIG Plan | STC 2024 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
Berachah Prophetic Ministries
2 views • 1 day ago

Join us in this inspiring video as we redefine ministry! Discover how it’s not about what you do for God, but what God does through you. From Caleb, who at 80 had the strength of a 40-year-old, to Moses starting his ministry later in life, witness the power of living under the glory cloud.




Explore Isaiah 55:9, reminding us that God’s thoughts and plans for you are far beyond your imagination. Embrace your calling and focus on the heavenly over the earthly, knowing your spirit has no limits (1 Corinthians 2:9).




Let’s become desperate for Him, just as Bartimaeus did (Mark 10:47-50), and boldly ask for the mountains in our lives (Joshua 14:7-12). You’re invited to the King’s wedding feast (Matthew 22:2-6)! All is prepared, so step into the abundant life He has for you!




Don’t Miss God’s BIG Plan | STC 2024


Prophetic Time | 7 July 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries




– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




Watch in Tamil (தமிழ்)


https://youtube.com/live/QXoQXd7Y4sI




Watch in Hindi (हिंदी)


https://youtube.com/live/oK9wX4fm5hs




Watch in Telugu (తెలుగు)


https://youtube.com/live/B891ehVcF7w




Watch in Malayalam (മലയാളം)


https://youtube.com/live/IoIR562JJNA




Watch in Kannada (ಕನ್ನಡ)


https://youtube.com/live/vk8YXUAM0Kc




– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




To share your testimonies & for prayers, contact us


+91-9884501270 / +91-44-26501290




(or) Send your prayer requests to the link


https://tr.ee/ca7dzPjTjL




– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMEnglish




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Tamil YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMTamil




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Hindi YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMHindi




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Telugu YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMTelugu




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Malayalam YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMMalayalam




Subscribe to our Berachah Prophetic Ministries - Kannada YouTube Channel:


https://tr.ee/BPMKannada




– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




Follow Berachah Prophetic Ministries:


https://ezekiahfrancis.org/




 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




Download our Berachah Prophetic Ministries Mobile App:


https://tr.ee/BPM-PlayStore




https://tr.ee/BPM-AppStore




 – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




Ways to Give


UPI : berachpro@icici




https://tr.ee/SOW






– – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – –




#ezekiahfrancis #benitafrancis #alexander #sudhaalexander #berachahpropheticministries #prophetictime #christianmessage #christinyou #heaven #supernaturallife #prophetic #preaching #word #revelation #rhema #christianmessages #holyspirit

Keywords
lifeezekiahfrancisberachah
