A Look Into Donald Trump's History With The WWE

Donald Trump has achieved a lot of presidential firsts simply by being elected. He’s the first president to have no previous political or military experience, the first president to cameo in "Home Alone 2," and the first president to be involved in professional wrestling. While Trump was never a wrestler, he still has been involved with plenty of WWE events over the years and continues to have a friendship with Vince McMahon. From his induction into the hall of fame to his relationship with Jesse Ventura, let’s take a look into Donald Trump’s storied and often strange history with the WWE.
Mirrored - Grunge
