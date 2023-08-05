'I was furious at Anthony Fauci', says Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan on Aug 3, 2023. "I read 'The Real Anthony Fauci' [by Robert F.
Kennedy, Jr.]" "I cannot recommend that book enough." "... It's very
depressing." "[I was] furious a the regulators. Furious at [Anthony]
Fauci. Furious at these psychopaths involved in this." "It's horrible.
It makes you reconsider everything. ... Now I look at it differently. I
don't think they are honest [about vaccines.]"
"None of the seventy-two mandated vaccines have gone through vaccine safety trials... gone through placebo-controlled safety studies. It's fucking terrifying." "[Fauci had to admit] here are no safety trials..."
The full episode is posted here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3TIRqNcT1HHEh534zllHiu
Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.