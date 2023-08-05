Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'I was furious at Anthony Fauci', says Joe Rogan
channel image
The Prisoner
8667 Subscribers
Shop now
259 views
Published a day ago

Joe Rogan on Aug 3, 2023. "I read 'The Real Anthony Fauci' [by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.]" "I cannot recommend that book enough." "... It's very depressing." "[I was] furious a the regulators. Furious at [Anthony] Fauci. Furious at these psychopaths involved in this." "It's horrible. It makes you reconsider everything. ... Now I look at it differently. I don't think they are honest [about vaccines.]"
"None of the seventy-two mandated vaccines have gone through vaccine safety trials... gone through placebo-controlled safety studies. It's fucking terrifying." "[Fauci had to admit] here are no safety trials..."

The full episode is posted here: https://open.spotify.com/episode/3TIRqNcT1HHEh534zllHiu

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
joe roganrfk jrfauci

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket